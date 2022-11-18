Columbus heads off jury verdict, pays $440k settlement over officer's use of force

While a jury deliberated, the city of Columbus reached a deal to pay $440,000 to settle a civil lawsuit filed in federal court against a police officer accused of using excessive force during a 2018 arrest for an unpaid traffic ticket, according to the man's attorneys.

Attorneys for Cameryn Standifer, 27, had argued at trial this week that Columbus police officer Brandon Harmon greatly exacerbated Standifer's preexisting injuries from a car crash about three months during an arrest over the outstanding traffic ticket. Standifer had been seeking reimbursement for medical bills exceeding $1 million and compensation for his suffering.

A federal jury in Columbus deliberated Thursday afternoon and much of Friday before the city and Standifer's attorneys reached an agreement on their own at around 3 p.m. Friday, said Jessica Olsheski who represents Standifer along with Matthew Doyaga.

"On behalf of our client, we are extremely pleased with the outcome of settlement negotiations," Olsheski said. "This will improve Cameryn’s opportunities for success in his life going forward."

The monetary settlement amount is designed to compensate Standifer for new injuries sustained during his interactions with Harmon and for emotional pain and distress, Olsheski said, but not for an infection he was diagnosed with a few days after he was released from jail.

A spokesperson for Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office, which defended Harmon in court, did not immediately return a request for comment Friday evening.

The settlement is the latest payoff by the city to settle a lawsuit filed over the actions of Columbus Division of Police members. The city has paid millions to settle cases in recent years, including $10 million to the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man fatally shot in December 2020 by former officer Adam Coy, who is expected to face trial next year on charges of murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault and dereliction of duty.

Story continues

When Standifer first filed the lawsuit in September 2019, he also sued the city of Columbus, four other police officers, Franklin County and three employees of the Franklin County jail. They all have since been dropped from the suit.

Context:VIDEO: Did Columbus officer use excessive force in 2018 arrest for unpaid traffic ticket?

More:Judge: Columbus police officer not guilty of dereliction of duty during 2020 summer protests

Officer took Standifer to the ground while arresting him for a warrant on an unpaid traffic ticket

The incident over which Standifer sued was an arrest made on Aug. 1, 2018 at a home on the Far East Side. Columbus police responded to the home on multiple complaints of illegal activity. With permission, officers entered the residence and took the identifications of all of people there.

Harmon took down Standifer’s social security number, ran a warrant check and discovered Standifer had an active warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket, court documents state.

Video captured by another officer’s body camera and provided to The Dispatch by Standifer’s attorneys shows the incident, including Harmon arresting Standifer.

In the video, Harmon directs Standifer to get up off the couch and put his hands behind his back, which he does. Harmon tells Standifer to relax and not tense up. In a use-of-force report, Harmon said Standifer had locked both his arms out.

The video shows Harmon placing Standifer against a wall briefly. Then, Harmon took him to the ground.

A car crash on May 17, 2018, had left Standifer with severe injuries, according to his attorneys.

In court documents, Standifer's attorneys said the violent take-down by Harmon reopened Standifer's leg wound and injured Harmon's right arm, causing an open wound near his elbow.

After he was released from jail, Harmon went to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center a few days later. His diagnoses included a MRSA infection and he was hospitalized for almost a month while he underwent multiple procedures, Standifer’s attorneys said.

Standifer’s medical bills exceeded $1.2 million, according to his attorneys. Since the city did not agree to compensate Standifer for the infection, he will not have to pay the insurance back for all of his medical bills.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

More:Only one Columbus officer to face internal review over alleged 2020 protest misconduct

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus to pay $440,000 settlement over officer's 2018 use of force