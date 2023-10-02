Columbus to hold public hearing on 'alternative crisis response' instead of police

Columbus City Council’s Public Safety Committee will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss ongoing efforts to use alternatives to police officers when responding to 911 mental health calls, drug overdoses and other crises.

The “Alternative Crisis Response” hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 90 W. Broad St., Downtown.

Three years ago, the city introduced plans to create new forms of alternative crisis response that didn’t involve police. This hearing will be an update on how that plan is working, including reports from the Right Response Unit (RRU), Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT), Specialized Program Assessing Resource Connectivity (SPARC), and the Mobile Crisis Response (MCR).

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Council President Shannon Hardin, and Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, chairman of council's Public Safety Committee, will be among those in attendance.

Members of the public who wish to sign up for public testimony or submit written testimony should email Cailyn Pittman at cdpittman@columbus.gov by noon Tuesday.

The council's Public Safety Committee will also hold a public hearing on Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall that will focus on youth violence and prevention. More details will be provided in the coming days.

Hardin, Remy and Rena Shak, director of the Office of Violence Prevention will be attending the hearing. Members of the public who wish to sign up for public testimony or submit written testimony should email Cailyn Pittman at cdpittman@columbus.gov by noon Oct. 10. A virtual speaking option is available upon request.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus to hold public hearing on 'alternative crisis response'