Columbus holds news conference about arrest in Saturday stabbing death of Emily Foster

Columbus city officials are holding a news conference about the arrest of a Columbus man in connection to the Saturday stabbing death of Emily Foster, 77, in the city's University District.

Police arrested Michael J. Brooks II, 28, on Wednesday in Georgia. On Wednesday evening, police said Brooks remained hospitalized for injuries suffered in an unrelated incident and under guard.

On Saturday afternoon, Foster was found in the kitchen of her home on the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue, where she lived for 50 years.

Chief Elaine Bryant and Deputy Chief Smith Weir are providing an update to local news media, including The Dispatch, and are answering questions.

According to a 911 call The Dispatch obtained, one of Foster's neighbors had gone to Foster's home around 3:55 p.m. Saturday to check on her.

The neighbor, who told dispatchers she had a key, let herself into the home and saw Foster lying on the kitchen floor. She had obviously been stabbed and was clearly dead, the 911 caller said.

