Columbus homicide case of man shot while napping in car remains unsolved

For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for leads from a 2021 homicide in which a man was shot while resting in a car on the East Side.

On March 21, 2021, Ronald Jones Jr. was riding in the passenger seat of a white Chrysler 200 with three other people when the rest of group attended a party in the 1300 block of Stone Ridge Drive in the Shady Lane neighborhood. Jones, who stayed behind to take a nap, was gunned down while in the car.

Columbus police, however, didn’t receive a call to the location until 1:14 a.m. At that time, officers found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Two women were seen attempting CPR on Jones, who was lying on the ground.

Police took over chest compressions, and Jones was eventually taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:52 a.m.

A witness told police that when the three individuals returned to the car from the party after about an hour, they noticed the passenger door open and Jones’ feet on the passenger seat with his head behind the driver’s seat. They reportedly pulled him out of the car and began to administer CPR after calling 911.

Police also received a call at 12:33 a.m. from a person who heard a gunshot near 5100 Stone Ridge Drive South, but officers found no evidence of a crime.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of a felony suspect could qualify the caller for a reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and email your tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.