Columbus homicide suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Dayton

A standoff that lasted over six hours in Dayton ended late Wednesday night with a Columbus homicide suspect in custody.

>>PHOTOS: SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood

Around 2:30 p.m., Dayton Police were informed by the Columbus Police Department that a homicide suspect from their city was in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive, Major Christopher Malson, Dayton Police Department, said Wednesday night.

Dayton officers and detectives arrived on the scene and confirmed that the suspect was inside the apartment.

Malson also said the suspect then barricaded himself and a 73-year-old man inside the apartment.

“He was holding a 73-year-old male, who was a residence of the apartment, as a hostage inside and would not let that individual leave,” he said. “(The suspect) barricaded the interior of the apartment to where that individual could not leave on this own.”

>>UPDATE: Columbus homicide suspect in custody after hours-long standoff ends in Dayton

Montgomery County SWAT, Dayton SWAT, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and U.S. Marshals were all called to the scene to help get the suspect out of the apartment safely.

Agencies continued to communicate with the suspect in multiple ways including on the phone and through social media until he surrendered around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 73-year-old man was let out of the apartment and safe but receiving medical treatment due to the stress of the situation, Malson said.

>> Man arrested in connection to deadly Dayton shooting released from jail

The name of the suspect from Columbus has not been released but Malson said he had connections to people who lived in the neighborhood but are not related to the suspect.

The homicide suspect will be turned over to Columbus Police where he will face the original homicide charges he was wanted on.

The suspect will also likely face charges in Dayton in connection to the standoff as well, Malson said. Those charges have not been approved yet.

We are working to learn more about the homicide investigation the man is wanted in connection to and the charges he faces in Dayton.