Columbus homicide victim was shot outside Wild Bill’s store then taken to Circle K, cops say

A 27-year-old Columbus resident is the city’s 70th homicide victim this year.

DeQuantae Tarver was pronounced dead at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown hospital, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Tarver died from multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said.

His body was taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy Wednesday morning, the coroner said.

Police officers were dispatched Tuesday to Wild Bill’s Party Shop, 3434 Buena Vista Road, in reference to a shooting. They also were dispatched to the Circle K gas station at 4410 Macon Road, 4 miles away from Wild Bill’s, where an ambulance took the victim to the hospital via ambulance, Columbus Police Department spokesman Sgt. Aaron Evrard told the L-E.

The victim was shot outside Wild Bill’s and ended up at the Circle K via a “private vehicle,” Evrard said. No police pursuit was involved, he said.

Evrard declined to disclose any other details while the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Moyer at 706-225-4435 or CPD’s anonymous tip line at 706-653-3188.