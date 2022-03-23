Columbus invests $19 million for upgraded police body cameras

Tyler Buchanan
·2 min read
The body camera equipment used by Columbus police officers is getting a major upgrade this year.

Why it matters: These cameras assist law enforcement with investigations while providing transparency to officers' actions.

  • Columbus officers, except those working undercover, are required to activate cameras while responding to incidents.

What they're saying: "Body cams are now as essential as (an officer's) badge and gun," said director of public safety Robert Clark, who joined Mayor Andrew Ginther and assistant chief Greg Bodker in a press conference announcing the equipment upgrades yesterday.

  • "We believe the greater the transparency, the greater the public trust," NAACP Columbus president Nana Watson said in supporting the announcement.

By the numbers: The city is investing $19 million to purchase more than 2,500 cameras to be used by officers, SWAT teams, police cruisers and inside interview rooms.

  • Training will start this summer and officers will be fully equipped by next spring, Ginther said.

Details: Besides better video and audio recorders, top features of the new equipment include:

  • Automated activation — Cameras will automatically start recording when triggered by police actions such as turning on a cruiser's siren or removing a service weapon from its holster.

  • Longer "lookback" function — Cameras can display up to two minutes of audio and video prior to having been activated.

  • This would have greatly impacted the investigation into the fatal 2020 police shooting of Andre Hill in a Columbus garage.

  • Officer Adam Coy activated his camera only after shooting Hill. The equipment's lookback feature ended up showing the encounter without any audio.

  • Synchronized videos — Activating one camera will automatically activate all others nearby. Investigators can later review an incident with synchronized feeds from multiple angles.

  • Better records management — A new cloud-based system will replace thumb drives and CDs, speeding up investigations and fielding public record's requests.

The big picture: Ohio issued grant funding in January for more than 100 law enforcement agencies to launch or maintain body camera systems, including the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

