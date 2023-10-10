Columbus Jewish community holds vigil as Israel goes to war following Hamas attack

Following a surprise attack from Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas and a resulting declaration of war from Israel, Columbus community groups have rallied for —and against — the State of Israel.

At a prayer vigil Monday night at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus, politicians, Jewish leaders and private citizens filled two auditoriums and spilled out into the lobby. Jewish leaders lead attendees in prayer and song.

At least 900 Israelis and more than 685 Palestinians had been reported killed as of Monday night, as well as at least 11 Americans, according to the Biden administration. Another 2,000-plus more have been reported injured, hundreds are potentially being held hostage, and tens of thousands have been displaced in both Jewish settlments and on the Gaza Strip.

Organizers at the local Jewish vigil called people to the front of the auditorium to light candles for those affected by the attack and in the resulting fighting, for family members summoned to fight in the Israeli Defense Forces and for one relative of a Columbus family who had died in the attack.

“In the past 24 hours I've heard from countless students with camp counselors, cousins, and friends, who have been called to service, murdered in the barbaric attacks, or even taken into Gaza (as hostages),” said Sam Fingerhut, an Ohio State University student.

Earlier, about 100 students at the Ohio State University rallied at the Main Oval in support of Israel in an event organized the Schottenstein Chabad House/ Jewish Student Center.

Politicians including state representatives, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, attended Monday’s vigil. Event organizers called on people to ask their political representatives to push for aid to Israel.

Brown suggested diplomatic sanctions could follow against Iran, Hamas’ key supporter.

“Today Ohioans and Americans all over our great country are united with one message: We stand with Israel,” Brown said.

But some in the community have voiced support for Palestinians they say have long suffered injustices at the hands of Israel, and are now concerned about what will happen to civilians as a result of Israel's declaration of war against Hamas. The Ohio State chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, a pro-Palestine organization with chapters at universities around the United States, held a rally Sunday at the Ohio Statehouse attended by nearly 100 students and other community members.

“Today, October 7th, 2023, an unprecedented series of events has taken place, led by our heroic resistance in Gaza who have shown the world yet again that the spirit of the Palestinian people cannot and will not be trampled, and that our resistance to Zionism and Western imperialism remains strong,” the group wrote in a Facebook post before the Statehouse event.

Fingerhut said it has been painful to see people celebrating and making light of the attack.

Joanne Strasser, spokesperson for the Jewish Community Center, said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly one of concern for Israel.

“Our community has received such an outpouring of support,” Strasser said.

