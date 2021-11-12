Columbus jury reaches verdict in 2017 shooting that killed 18-year-old on his birthday

A Muscogee County jury has found three suspects guilty of murder in the 2017 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Javion Shorter, mortally wounded after an argument with his then-girlfriend.

The three suspects were Nashira Kendra Miller, 23; Daijon Dawayne Williams, 23; and Javon Quindarius McClendon, 21. Each was charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the Nov. 17, 2017, death of Shorter, found shot in the left arm and abdomen when authorities were called around 2:30 a.m. to Building 14 of Ballard Way Apartments, 5600 Hunter Road.

The jury found Miller and McClendon guilty of felony murder for killing Shorter while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and of aggravated assault. They were found not guilty of malice or intentional murder.

Williams was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The jury delivered its verdict on Wednesday. Judge Ben Land is to sentence the three at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 in Courtroom 2 of the Columbus Recorder’s Court building on 10th Street.

The homicide

Assistant District Attorney Chance Hardy told jurors in his opening statement that the evidence showed Williams was looking for Shorter after Shorter and Miller got into an argument.

Williams, the father of Miller’s child, had claimed Shorter “put hands on her” during the dispute, the prosecutor said. McClendon, Williams’ friend, stole a pickup truck and drove Williams to the Hunter Road apartments, where police believe Williams shot Shorter at Miller’s direction, the prosecutor said.

Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson represented Miller. Public Defender Nancy Miller represented McClendon; and attorney Adam Deaver represented Williams. Besides Hardy, Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart handled the prosecution.