Columbus jury reaches verdict in trial over shotgun slaying that followed knife fight

A Columbus jury has convicted Ruschaun Demario “Detroit” Burton of killing Rashard Williams with a shotgun blast after the two men had a knife fight in a church parking lot.

The jury found Burton guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime in the July 31, 2018 fatal shooting that left Williams lying in a pool of blood in front a residence at 2713 Dawson St. He had been hit in the chest with 18 pellets of buckshot, authorities said.

Burton, 42, was tried also on a charge of malice or intentional murder, but jurors acquitted him on that count. A sentencing date has not been set. Burton faces life in prison.

Jurors began deliberating around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, and continued until 5 p.m. They resumed around 9:45 a.m. Friday and announced they had a verdict about 11 a.m., court officials said.

Burton was represented by Columbus attorney William Kendrick, who claimed police charged the wrong man because witnesses lied about what they saw.

The prosecutors were Assistant District Attorney Breanna Foster and Senior Assistant District Attorney Peter Hoffman, who had two women who knew Burton testify that they saw him shoot Williams.

The shooting followed a 10:54 a.m. 911 call reporting a shirtless man knife-fighting with another in the parking lot of the Macedonia Baptist Church at 2717 Cusseta Road. That was followed by another report of someone “pumped” around the corner from the church, where officers found Williams, 32, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the dispute started at 2722 Cusseta Road, an address Burton frequented, where police later found an empty box of No. 2 buckshot, consistent with the pellets recovered from Williams’ body.

After the two men fought at the church, Williams walked away, but Burton followed with a shotgun, raising it to his shoulder and firing once, witnesses said.

Rushaun Burton, charged with the 2018 murder of Rashard Williams, talks to his lawyer after closing arguments in his trial at the Government Center in Columbus, Ga. on Jan. 6, 2022.

Defense attorney William Kendrick makes a closing argument at the Government Center in Columbus, Ga. on Jan. 6, 2022. Kendrick is representing Rushaun Burton on murder charges for the 2018 fatal shooting of Rashard Williams.

“This case comes down to identification, period, point-blank,” Kendrick told jurors, noting a law enforcement officer near the shooting saw someone other than Burton running away.

Story continues

Burton’s brother testified that he picked Burton up near the scene that day in his red Kia Sorento, implying Burton left before the shooting. Hoffman said that explains how Burton got away, but it also confirms he was present at the shooting, and it doesn’t prove he left before Williams was shot.

No evidence showed the two women who testified against Burton were lying about what they saw, Hoffman told jurors: “There’s no chance of mistaken identity in this case.”

Kendrick said the women were “shown to not be credible,” which created enough reasonable doubt to acquit Burton.

Assistant district attorney Breanna Foster listens to the defense during closing arguments at the Government Center in Columbus, Ga. on Jan. 6, 2022. Foster is the lead attorney in the trial of Rushaun Burton, charged with murder for a 2018 fatal shooting.

Burton, 42, was tried on charges of malice or intentional murder; of felony murder for killing Williams while committing the felony of aggravated assault; of aggravated assault; and of using a gun to commit a crime. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Foster filed a Nov. 18 notice asking that Burton be treated as a repeat offender, as he has a Dec. 9, 1997 conviction for armed robbery in Tuscola County, Michigan, and a March 25, 2010 conviction for manufacturing marijuana in Ingham County, Michigan.

Because of that history, he has been charged also with being a convicted felon with a firearm.

Authorities here got warrants for Burton’s arrest on Aug. 2, 2018, but could not find him until U.S. Marshals captured him in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in 2019.

Jurors began deliberating the evidence around 11:20 a.m. Superior Court Judge Bryant Culpepper is presiding at the trial. Culpepper is from Macon, and was assigned here temporarily to fill in for retiring Columbus Judge William Rumer, who left office Aug. 31.