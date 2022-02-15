Columbus lawyer defending client in Capitol insurrection case wants to subpoena Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
Dustin B. Thompson, 37, of Columbus, left, who is facing misdemeanor charges for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and taking a wooden coat rack from the Senate side, arrives with his attorney, Sam Shamansky, to turn himself in on Jan. 25, 2021 at the Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus.
Dustin B. Thompson, 37, of Columbus, left, who is facing misdemeanor charges for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and taking a wooden coat rack from the Senate side, arrives with his attorney, Sam Shamansky, to turn himself in on Jan. 25, 2021 at the Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus.

The attorney for a Columbus man who faces misdemeanor charges for stealing a coat rack during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a federal judge to allow him to subpoena former President Donald J. Trump as a witness at his client's trial.

Columbus attorney Sam Shamansky said he plans on using a "public authority defense" for his client, 37-year-old Dustin Byron Thompson, of the Iuka Ravine neighborhood in the city's University District.

"Trump and his co-conspirators concocted this ridiculous lie that our election was stolen and democracy was at stake," Shamansky told The Dispatch.

Attorney Sam Shamansky
Attorney Sam Shamansky

U.S. Capitol riot: One year later, 6 of 38 Ohioans charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection have pleaded guilty

Trump supporters were led to believe that "the only way to engage was to fight like hell to disrupt the certification proceedings," he said.

Without that message, Shamansky said, his client wouldn't have been there.

"The proof was in the pudding. The crowd did precisely as they were instructed," Shamansky said.

A spokesperson for Trump did not return a message left by The Dispatch.

Sam Shamansky: Client joined U.S. Capitol riot prompted by Trump's words

Shamansky first suggested to The Dispatch shortly after Thompson was charged in the weeks after the insurrection that Trump's words had spurred his client to join the mob.

U.S. Capitol riot: Trump's words inspired Columbus man to join mob that breached Capitol, attorney says

According to the notice of public authority defense filed in court, Thompson said he was "directed to engage in the conduct set forth in the indictment by Donald J. Trump and his various conspirators. At the time, Mr. Trump was vested with the full authority of the Executive Branch as President of the United States of America and was acting under color of that authority."

Thompson and a co-defendent, Robert Anthony Lyon, who has had addresses in Columbus and Reynoldsburg, are both charged with federal misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering any restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Thompson is also charged with theft of government property for taking a wooden coat rack from the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol. Both were released on their own recognizance pending trial after appearing in federal court. Shamansky only represents Thompson.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, U.S. Capitol Police found Thompson, wearing a Trump 2020 winter hat and a bulletproof vest, and Lyon, holding a Trump 2020 flag, sitting on the sidewalk near a street corner.

They told police they were waiting for an Uber to take them back to their Maryland hotel. Police directed them to a location where they could be picked up outside of the secure zone police were establishing, according to court records.

As Thompson and Lyon stood up to leave, Thompson picked up a wooden coat rack that was behind him. The coat rack appeared to have been taken from the inside of the Capitol, and a bar code on it later confirmed it was Senate property, the complaint said.

A photo from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that the U.S. Department of Justice says shows Dustin B. Thompson of Columbus with a wooden coat rack he is accused of stealing from inside the Senate wing.
A photo from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that the U.S. Department of Justice says shows Dustin B. Thompson of Columbus with a wooden coat rack he is accused of stealing from inside the Senate wing.

Agents told Thompson to put down the coat rack. He complied, but then immediately ran away. Lyon did not attempt to run, cooperated with the agents and gave them consent to search his bag for stolen property. Inside, they found marijuana, two pipes and an open bottle of bourbon that were confiscated, an FBI agent wrote in the statement of facts in the complaint.

The charges carry potential prison terms of up to one year and fines up to $100,000. A trial is scheduled for April, Shamansky said.

Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Lawyer Sam Shamansky seeks Trump subpoena over U.S. Capitol riots

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tuesday's letters: Respond to inflation, ignore propaganda, prosecute Trump, more

    Renew the Child Tax Credit, release more of our gasoline reserves and use the National Guard to increase the amount of food in the supply chain.

  • Only two weeks left: Charlie Daniel and fellow cartoonists share deadline humor at exhibit

    Three exhibits downtown and on campus feature multiple artists including Charlie Daniel

  • Palin reacts after judge says he intends to throw out libel suit case against the New York Times

    Leaving a federal courthouse in New York on Monday, former Gov. Sarah Palin of Alaska called it “very surprising” that a judge had decided to dismiss her libel case against the New York Times.

  • Letters: Banning 'inappropriate' books 'tyrannical.' Pregnancy should not mean termination

    Letters to the Editor

  • Violent attacker admits strangling 84-year-old great-gran to death in her own home

    Mildred Whitmore was described as "the queen of the family” by her devastated family

  • Hate crimes trial begins for Ahmaud Arbery's killers

    Witnesses are expected to take the stand Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial against the three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their former neighbor William Bryan, have already been sentenced to life in state prison for Arbery's murder. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: The jury consists of three Black people, eight white people and one Hispanic person, a

  • First day of testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes trial

    The first day of testimony in the federal hate crimes trial against the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery is underway.

  • Anthony Weiner’s awkward interview on 'Hannity' was incredibly cringy

    After a brief absence from public life, Anthony Weiner made his first television appearance on Hannity Monday after spending 18 months in prison for “sexting” with a 15-year-old girl. Sean Hannity immediately asked Weiner if he’s changed, and the answer was not as straightforward as one might expect. “Well, um, I think so,” Weiner slowly answered. “I don't think anyone can go through that kind of experience, and I think this is probably true of people who have been through other types of adversity, I don't think you go through that type of experience and don't emerge changed.” Hannity called the answer obscure, and pressed Weiner for a more satisfactory response. But Weiner made it clear that he doesn’t care what people think of him. “I’m not out to persuade you or anyone else that I’ve changed,” Weiner said, later adding, “I’m not trying to make someone like me, or someone be persuaded of any particular outlook on me. We’re gonna have some conversations about things going on in New York City and other places, and hopefully people tune in to the show. But I’m not terribly interested in trying to make them feel any differently about me.” Weiner just started a new radio show in New York City with Curtis Sliwa.

  • Germany can open up as Omicron wave eases, minister says

    Germany can start easing restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus now that a wave of infections with the Omicron variant are subsiding, the health minister said on Tuesday. "The peak of the Omicron wave has passed," Karl Lauterbach told the Bild newspaper, adding that he supports a "moderate relaxation" of restrictions. Germany reported 159,217 new daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down 6% from the same day last week.

  • Moderate Democrats fear party infighting could hand U.S. Congress to Republicans

    If Democrats are to keep control of the U.S. Congress in this year's midterm elections, moderates in highly competitive districts, such as Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, must hold on to their seats. Yet Slotkin and two fellow Democratic lawmakers who were part of the 2018 Democratic "blue wave" that helped the party retake the U.S. House of Representatives say continuing fights within their own party over President Joe Biden's agenda risk dooming them to devastating losses this year. The three congresswomen - Slotkin, Virginia's Abigail Spanberger and Iowa's Cindy Axne - told Reuters in recent interviews that they believe Democrats achieved great things during Biden's first year in office, but too many voters only see a party fighting with itself.

  • After Tennessee school book ban, Sound Go Round donates 'Maus' to Vestal Public Library

    A Tennessee school board's decision to ban the book "Maus" led a comic book store in Vestal to send copies to the public library across the parkway.

  • What's harder than winning an Olympic medal? Trying to buy a stuffy named Bing Dwen Dwen

    Getting your hands on a stuffed version of Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby astronaut panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics, is simple. All you have to do is win an Olympic medal, and they give you one for free. Other than that? Good luck.

  • Kamila Valieva Headlines Women's Short Program at 2022 Winter Olympics

    Kamila Valieva is allowed to compete in figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but will anybody be able to beat her in womens singles?

  • Sanders endorses Jessica Cisneros over sitting Democratic lawmaker

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday endorsed Texas Democrat Jessica Cisneros's primary challenge to Rep. Henry Cuellar ahead of their March 1 match-up. Cisneros is a progressive favorite and narrowly lost to Cuellar by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2020. Cuellar, who represents a border district, has emerged as a top target for the party's left flank over his opposition to abortion rights, among other issues.The endorsement from Sanders, who also...

  • Sidewalk lamps knocked out on Highway 111 in Indian Wells

    Sidewalk lights uprooted along pedestrian path, according to witness.

  • Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor, whose U.S. shares surged 53% in extended trading, specializes in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries.

  • Russia-China alliance grows stronger as U.S. retreats from world stage

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have formed closer ties, while Moscow may invade Ukraine and China hosts the Winter Olympics.

  • Trump said Belichick 'chickened out' by deciding not to accept Presidential Medal of Freedom: book

    Former President Trump was reportedly upset by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's decision not to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year. During an interview with New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns for an upcoming book, Trump reportedly said that Belichick "chickened out" after being offered the award. An excerpt of the interview with Trump was obtained this week by Yahoo News. "One of the...

  • Suspected meth dealer had homemade pipe bombs ready for the ‘snitch’ in NC, feds say

    The 35-year-old reportedly told investigators “it was not going to be pretty” when he discovered who was working with detectives.

  • Biden administration rolls out effort to curb industrial greenhouse gas emissions

    President Joe Biden is launching a multi-pronged program on Tuesday to reduce industrial sector greenhouse gas emissions.