Columbus leaders, activists rail against state laws at vigil for gun violence victims

Tears highlight the face of Jazmond Brown, 16, who spoke during a gun violence awareness vigil at Columbus City Hall Friday evening to honor those lost to gun violence and kick off "Wear Orange" weekend. Anti-gun-violence activists nationwide wear orange because it is the color hunters wear in the woods to keep themselves from being shot.

Columbus city officials and activists gathered Friday night to call for "common sense" gun control and to honor community members lost to gun violence — at least 60 people in 2023 so far.

"We cannot allow this to become our normal," Leslie Davis said on the steps of Columbus City Hall. Davis' son, Andrew "A.J." Davis, was 18 years old in 2013 when he died in a shooting on the Northeast Side.

Davis is a leader with Moms Demand Action and Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, two grassroots organizations that hosted the event with the city.

"No one — whether it's a mother, father, sister, brother — no one should have to experience the loss of someone to gun violence," Davis said.

The event marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day and kicked off "Wear Orange" weekend by illuminating city hall orange. Anti-gun-violence activists across the country don orange because it is the highly visible color hunters wear in the woods to prevent themselves from getting shot.

The vigil was held after three fatal shootings in Columbus in two days: two people were fatally shot Thursday night in unrelated incidents and another person died from a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Columbus is also in the middle of a battle between Democratic city leaders who want more gun regulations and Republican state lawmakers who are opposed to restrictions at the state or local level.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said Friday this is not a Republican or Democratic issue. But Ginther railed against Ohio's Republican-controlled state government for passing "reckless" gun policies and for blocking the city from passing its own "common sense" regulations.

Columbus city official and activists gathered Friday night to call for "common sense" gun control and to honor community members lost to gun violence. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, pictured, applauds a speaker at a gun violence awareness vigil at city hall.

Columbus is paying the price, Ginther said.

"We will not stand down," Ginther said. "We will fight them in the legislative branch, in the courthouse and at the ballot box."

Stories of loss

Last year, only a handful of people showed up to the inaugural "Wear Orange" vigil in Columbus, said Jene Patrick, one of the leaders of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children. This year, she was heartened to witness a "sea of orange."

Several community members who have lost loved ones to gun violence shared their stories at the event.

Davis' 16-year-old niece, Jazmond Brown, fought back tears as she talked about the grief she's unfairly experienced at a young age.

"The worst part is we're killing each other. Teens are killing teens," Brown said. "I don't feel comfortable going to football games or parties. ... We are killing each other and it's hurtful to watch. That's why I wear orange."

Myisha Fulton, a Columbus Division of Police officer, said it hit her hard when she was on the other side of the crime scene tape. Fulton's son was killed on Sept. 16, 2021. On the same day, three other people were killed in shootings in Columbus.

While many of the speakers Friday called for gun policy reform, some also spoke about the need for community solutions. Patrick spoke about lifting people out of poverty and giving youth opportunities so they don't get involved in crime.

Fulton encouraged families to be more engaged with their children.

"Make rules, search their rooms ... know where they're at," Fulton said. "We have to get control of these youth because if we do not ... by the time the police are called, it's too late."

Two people hold hands during a prayer as city leaders and activists held a gun violence awareness vigil at Columbus City Hall Friday evening to honor those killed by gun violence

Context: Columbus and Ohio lawmakers battle over guns

Council enacted ordinances in early 2023 that require safe gun storage and outlaw ammunition magazines containing 30 or more rounds, among other things.

But those city laws were only in place for a brief time. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office lost in two different county courts before a Delaware County judge blocked the ordinances in April, at least while legal challenges play out.

City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against the state on May 18, claiming Ohio is violating Columbus’ right to home rule.

"Our hands are tied here locally," Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said Friday.

