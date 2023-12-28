Columbus leaders come together in effort to curb violence in new year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus community leaders are on a mission to bring down homicide numbers and violent crimes in 2024.

According to data from Columbus police, there have been 148 homicides in the city so far this year. That is 10 more than last year, but still significantly less than the city’s peak year in 2021.

Ohio Traffic Safety Office receives millions of dollars in federal funding

Community leaders said they already have plans in place to curb violence in the new year.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, the founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, said this year they focused on the youth. She said they chose this focus after getting community feedback.

“We focused on about 10 to 15 youth this summer. We gave them exposure opportunities. We allowed them to have volunteer opportunities. We allowed them to have mental health opportunities, substance abuse, education, and more importantly, learning about what their city offers for them to take their own initiative to get involved,” Thomas-St. Clair said.

Ralph Carter, the founder of We Are Linden, said they also have a focus on the youth. He said in 2023, they expanded their ambassador program to more than 30 youth. Carter said they also put an emphasis on their “we are cleaning program,” in which they were able to get to 23 alleys and clear around 80,000 tons of trash.

“We have our six major events that we do all year. And those events and I mean collectively we have reached over 1500 residents by doing that,” Carter said.

These two organization leaders say they’ve had a lot of success in 2023, but are already thinking of ways to improve in 2024.

“I think for us is really capacity building, you know, really trying to get that support to be able to hire and instead of relying on a lot of volunteerism,” Carter said.

The Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children said their goal is to use the data to drive their decision making.

Columbus police say there have been 148 homicides in Columbus this year. There were 138 in 2022 and 202 in 2021.

Police data shows domestic violence (25) and gang member involvement (24) are two of the most common causes of homicide this year.

Thomas-St. Clair and the mothers plan to use data like this in 2024 to bring numbers down.

They are calling it “Operation Under Triple Digits.” She said their goal is to bring the numbers below 100 for the first time in years.

“With these stories from ‘23 we look at the 148 homicides. Were they robbery driven? Were they gang-related? Where is the education that needs to be involved? Was it someone who has been in and out of prison,” Thomas-St. Clair said. “By Dec. 31, 2024, I want to stand here and say we have significantly reduced crime with that measurable goal. Now it is a celebration to reduce crime to under 100. No, because there are still lives lost. But what we know is if we keep chipping away soon, we’ll be the biggest, safest city in the nation.”

She said it’s an aggressive goal, but they are already parenting with Columbus police, government leaders and organizations like We Are Linden.

“It’s just encouraging everybody to continue to get involved with any organization that aligns with which you want to push for. Come out and support all local community partners in any endeavors. We have to do this as a city. That’s the only way it’s going to affect change,” Carter said.

Both community leaders said in the last few years they have done a good job at bringing awareness. They said now it’s time to focus on intervention and prevention. Those interested in getting involved with Operation Under Triple Digits can click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.