Columbus man abruptly ends murder trial, takes plea deal after his mother convinces him

Kyshaun T. Brown, 31, listens to testimony on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, during his murder trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for the 2019 fatal shooting of Dishawn T. Jones in the Short North. After several witnesses had testified, Brown -- who chose not to change from his jail outfit to civilian clothing for his trial -- decided to plead guilty to aggravated murder in a plea agreement.

A mother was instrumental in getting her son to admit his responsibility in a fatal Columbus shooting and take a plea agreement Wednesday after his murder trial was underway, according to the man's defense attorney.

After several witnesses had testified in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 31-year-old Kyshaun T. Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated murder on Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in 2019 in the Short North.

Brown, who was homeless, admitted he shot Dishawn T. Jones, another homeless man, more than ten times around 3:30 a.m. on June 2, 2019. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

In exchange for his plea, prosecuting attorneys dropped other charges, including aggravated robbery, and recommended along with Brown's attorney a sentence of life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 20 years.

If Brown had been convicted at trial as charged, he could have faced up to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Judge Julie Lynch will sentence Brown on Feb. 16 so Jones' family members, who live out of state, have an opportunity to come and give victim impact statements.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Zezech, who listed the evidence against Brown during the plea hearing, said a witness heard gunshots and saw Brown picking up shell casings afterward.

Columbus police found Brown a street away from the shooting with Jones' identification card in his pocket. The gun Brown used was found a short distance away in the bushes, Zezech said.

In addition, Brown had gun residue on his hands, Zezech said.

Brown's attorney, Robert Krapenc, told The Dispatch that Brown's mother came to court Wednesday and was able to speak with her son openly for the first time since the shooting occurred because jail calls are recorded.

"He's always known this was going to be a very difficult case to win," Krapenc said of Brown. "It was just hard for him to get his head wrapped around signing a document that says life (in prison)."

Krapenc said Brown doesn't know why he shot Jones.

"I'm not sure he knows. I suspect he was drunk and high and probably doesn't remember it very well at all," Krapenc said.

