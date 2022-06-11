Columbus man accused of defrauding 96-year-old Dayton woman out of $102K

Jun. 10—A Columbus contractor indicted Friday is accused of taking a 96-year-old Dayton woman's six-figure insurance check after a fire but then not completing the work.

Weylin Wesley Stewart, 46, was issued a summons to appear June 23 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of theft from an elderly or disabled adult and one count of tampering with records.

Stewart contracted with the woman do to work on a property in June 2020 after a fire, according to the indictment and Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

"The defendant did almost no work at all and took the victim's insurance check for $102,000. The defendant also put a lien on the victim's property for another $102,000," said Greg Flannagan, prosecutor's office spokesman.

The case was investigated by the Consumer Fraud Unit of the prosecutor's office.