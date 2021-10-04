Columbus man accused of shoplifting $4,500 from Tupelo store

Oct. 4—TUPELO — A Lafayette County man is sitting in the Lee County Jail after he reportedly tried to steal more than $4,500 of merchandise from a Tupelo store.

Tupelo police responded to The Mall at Barnes Crossing at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30, where a Belk's employee reported they had detained a man in the act of shoplifting a felony amount of goods.

Employees saw the suspect take a suitcase from the store and then placed multiple clothing items from the store inside the luggage. When he tried to exit the store without paying, employees detained him. When the store added up the items, the merchandise totaled $4,542.50.

Gary Spraggins, 46, of 917 18th Street, Columbus, was charged with felony shoplifting and false ID for initially lying about his name. During his initial court appearance Friday, Oct. 1, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $5,000.

Employees said Spraggins was at the store with four other individuals. They left the scene in a white four-door vehicle when Spraggins was apprehended.

