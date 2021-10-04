Columbus man accused of shoplifting $4,500 from Tupelo store

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Oct. 4—TUPELO — A Lafayette County man is sitting in the Lee County Jail after he reportedly tried to steal more than $4,500 of merchandise from a Tupelo store.

Tupelo police responded to The Mall at Barnes Crossing at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30, where a Belk's employee reported they had detained a man in the act of shoplifting a felony amount of goods.

Employees saw the suspect take a suitcase from the store and then placed multiple clothing items from the store inside the luggage. When he tried to exit the store without paying, employees detained him. When the store added up the items, the merchandise totaled $4,542.50.

Gary Spraggins, 46, of 917 18th Street, Columbus, was charged with felony shoplifting and false ID for initially lying about his name. During his initial court appearance Friday, Oct. 1, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $5,000.

Employees said Spraggins was at the store with four other individuals. They left the scene in a white four-door vehicle when Spraggins was apprehended.

william.moore@djournal.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

    France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.

  • Hialeah man, a former American High teacher, had over 600 child porn pictures and videos

    A former teacher at three schools in Miami-Dade County had a 600 photo and video child pornography collection that included “images of a toddler engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

  • Canadian National says investor's shakeup drive 'misguided'

    Canadian National has sharpened its criticism of the investor pressuring it to make changes to its operations and replace its CEO following its failed attempt to acquire the Kansas City Southern railroad. The criticism of London-based investment firm TCI Fund came as Canadian National on Monday set March 22 as the date for a special shareholder meeting to vote on TCI's demands. At the meeting, shareholders will vote on the investment fund's plan to nominate four new directors at Canadian National who would then help choose a new CEO for the railroad.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley 'attacked' ex-wife, man with a hatchet before he was shot, police say

    Athens-Clarke County police release details about John Wes Townley's shooting death, saying the former NASCAR driver attacked his ex-wife and a man.

  • Catalytic converter theft surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • ‘Didn’t Do His Job’: School Cop Who Shot Teen Was Only Hired Months Ago

    GoFundMeThe school safety officer who shot 18-year-old Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez while she was pulling away in a car had only been on the job for months.Eddie F. Gonzalez, who shot Rodriguez after she’d been involved in a fight and was attempting to leave, was hired as a school safety officer for the Long Beach Unified School District in California on Jan. 10, Chris Eftychiou, a spokesman for the school district, told The Daily Beast.Eftychiou said the officer had no disciplinary issues or compla

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • Police: Ex-driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

    Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday. The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Teen mother shot by school officer to be taken off life support

    Manuela Rodriguez, 18, was a passenger in a car the officer fired at, Long Beach police said.

  • Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

    Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof's attorneys made that request of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing that the judges who opted to sit out his case should reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing before the court. Without that move, or changing a court rule prohibiting judges visiting from other circuits from considering such requests, Roof's lawyers wrote, "no judges exist to consider" his rehearing petition, depriving him of “a critical level of appellate review.”

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”