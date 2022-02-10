Columbus man accused of stomping wife’s dachshund to death pleads not guilty

The Columbus man accused of stomping his wife’s dog to death entered a plea of not guilty and remains in Muscogee County jail without bond.

Charles Van Pelt, 26, waived his appearance in Recorder’s Court Thursday and waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty through his public defender.

Van Pelt is accused of driving his wife, Loren Van Pelt, to work Jan. 5 and returning home to stomp her beloved dachshund, Penny, after trapping the pet in its pen. Penny suffered seizures, brain damage and serious head trauma. A veterinarian euthanized Penny because of the severity of the injuries.

Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter did not grant bond, citing his concerns for the welfare of people around Van Pelt.







Hunter did not order a mental health evaluation but said that “it would be nice to know what was going on with him.” Van Pelt’s public defender did not seek a mental health evaluation for his client.

“If something drove him to actually do this act to that dog, what’s keeping him from doing this to a human being,” Hunter said.

Jennifer Reese, a coworker who drove Loren Van Pelt home that day, told the Ledger-Enquirer after court that she was happy that Van Pelt was not given bond.

“I feel so much safer knowing that he’s not going to be out on the streets,” she said.

Loren Van Pelt did not appear in court. Her mother, Holly Norrell, said the situation has been an “emotional rollercoaster” for Loren.

“We’re doing the best we can do with her right now,” Norrell said. “It’s going to be a very long journey for her.”

Van Pelt’s case was bound over to Muscogee County Superior Court. A date for his next hearing has not been set.