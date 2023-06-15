Columbus man acquitted of murder in shooting of cousin, gets probation

On May 30, a jury acquitted Anthony Wilkes, 24, of the Far East Side, left in the foreground, of one count of murder in connection with the death of his second cousin, 30-year-old Anthony Butts, but could not decide on the second murder count. He is facing three years of probation for tampering with evidence but will not be tried again for murder.

A Columbus man who a jury previously found not guilty of murder for fatally shooting his second cousin is facing three years of probation for tampering with evidence and will not be tried again for a second murder charge.

Anthony Wilkes, 24, of the Far East Side, appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for sentencing where Judge Mark Serrott ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service.

On May 15, 2021, Wilkes and 30-year-old Anthony Butts were socializing with family and friends at a South Linden home. Hours into the gathering, according to Wilkes, he shot his second cousin in self-defense during a tussle over Wilkes' gun.

On May 30, a jury found Wilkes not guilty of one murder charge and could not decide on a second murder count, though 11 of 12 jurors were in favor of acquittal.

The jury did find Wilkes guilty of tampering with evidence. Authorities say he hid his gun after the shooting

On Monday, Serrott dismissed the second murder charge at the request of Franklin County prosecutors. The court filing stated prosecutors submit "that no further evidence could be (produced) and the state of the evidence would not support a finding of guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Landusky told The Dispatch Thursday that justice was done in the end and his client did what he had to do to survive.

"His goal was not to kill anybody that day," Landusky said.

Franklin County prosecutors said during the trial that Wilkes had been drinking and was waving his gun around. After multiple warnings, prosecutors say Butts was trying to disarm Wilkes when he was shot.

After the shooting, other people shot at Wilkes, striking him four times. Wilkes was handcuffed to a hospital bed for weeks, according to Landusky.

