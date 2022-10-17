Columbus man admits killing girlfriend day after cops responded to domestic violence call

A Columbus man is facing at least two decades behind bars after admitting Monday to the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend the day after city police officers responded to the couple's North Linden home on a domestic violence call.

Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon under disability (having a gun as a convicted felon). Under a plea deal, prosecutors dropped murder charges against Solis for the shooting death of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Deborah Saenz, on July 12, 2019.

The family of the victim sued five veteran Columbus police officers, a 911 dispatcher and the city of Columbus over the alleged mishandling of a domestic violence call, citing the failure of police to make an arrest or confiscate Solis' guns. The plaintiffs later dropped the city from the suit for legal reasons, but the city attorney's office is representing the remaining defendants.

The civil lawsuit states that Saenz called 911 on July 11, 2019, and told a dispatcher she had been beaten and that Solis, a convicted felon recently released from prison, had two guns despite the fact a convicted felon is barred by law from owning or possessing a firearm.

The next morning, Solis called 911 and reported he had shot Saenz, who died later that morning from her wounds.

In a separate case, Solis also pleaded guilty Monday to attempted possession of a weapon while under detention for having a shank in jail, according to Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Jack Wong.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Andy D. Miller found Solis guilty in both cases and sentenced him to a total indefinite prison term of 20 years (18 years for the involuntary manslaughter case) to a maximum of 25.5 years, as jointly recommended by prosecutors and defense counsel.

The maximum sentence Miller could have given Solis for the involuntary manslaughter case was 26 years to 31.5 years in prison. Solis has been in jail for more than three years awaiting trial, which will count as time served toward his prison sentence.

Solis' attorney, Mark Collins, said his client took responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, which will allow the victim's family to begin the healing process. Solis apologized in court Monday to Saenz's family and his own family, Collins said.

"This was a tragic situation," Collins told The Dispatch. "I want to thank the victim's family for their strength and compassion and (allowing) the joint recommendation."

Wong declined to comment on the case.

“When you lose someone so close, as Deb was to her family, in such a horrible way, it’s a long road to heal,” said Robert Wagoner, one of the attorneys representing the family in their civil suit. “For the family, there’s no among of time Mr. Solis will serve that would ever be enough to properly punish him for what he did. But they are looking at this as a positive step forward.”

Solis was released from prison a few months before he killed Saenz. According to court records, he served time for several felony drug possession cases. Before that, Solis served time in juvenile detention. At 14 years old, Solis slit the throat of a classmate at Columbus' West High School with a box cutter, according to previous articles by The Columbus Dispatch. The victim survived.

The civil lawsuit by Saenz's family, which alleges wrongful death as a result of negligence on the part of officers, is scheduled to go to trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 16, 2023. The family is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

Jeffrey Dittmer, another attorney on the civil suit, said Miller acknowledged before sentencing Solis that Saenz would still be here today if Solis had not illegally possessed guns.

"That's very telling," Dittmer told The Dispatch.

