Columbus man admits to two road rage shootings, killing a mother in front of her son

A Columbus man is facing life in prison after admitting to firing at two vehicles in back-to-back road rage shootings in 2020 — killing a mother in front of her 13-year-old son in one of the incidents.

Ricky Williams Jr., 24, of the South Side, reached a plea agreement with Franklin County prosecutors Wednesday just before opening arguments were set to begin in his murder trial in county Common Pleas Court. Attorneys had spent Monday and Tuesday selecting a jury.

Williams pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder for fatally shooting 35-year-old Christina Perry while her teenage son Shamille was in the vehicle on Oct. 25, 2020.

Williams also pleaded guilty to felonious assault for shooting at Kristin Allen in her vehicle on Oct. 26, 2020. She was not injured.

In addition, he pleaded guilty in six other cases related to drug possession and illegal gun possession.

Prosecutors and Williams' defense attorney agreed to jointly recommend a total sentence for all the cases of life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 22 years.

Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown will sentence Williams on Oct. 31.

If Williams had gone to trial and been convicted of all his charges, he could have faced life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 43 years.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor John Gripshover told The Dispatch these shootings were both senseless road rage incidents where the victim drivers did nothing wrong.

"He was just unhappy with how somebody else was driving," Gripshover said.

Nathan Akamine, Williams' attorney, declined to comment to The Dispatch on the case before sentencing.

Perry was fatally shot while driving son Shamille to his dad's house after a basketball game. Around 8:15 p.m. that night, she was driving on the 1000 block of Studer Avenue on the city's South Side when a dark-colored car came up behind them.

Gripshover said footage from video doorbell cameras on the street showed Williams' car was following behind Perry on the narrow street, couldn't go around her, and it appeared he wanted to drive faster than she was going. Williams was driving significantly faster than her, and at times had to slam on his breaks, Gripshover said.

Williams fired into Perry's vehicle, fatally striking Perry in the back.

Shamille will forever be traumatized, Gripshover said. The boy had to run to his father's house and get help.

Less than 24 hours later, Gripshover said, Williams shot at Allen's vehicle near where Refugee Road becomes Chatterton Road on the city's Southeast Side.

Columbus police arrested Williams in January 2022 after some "unbelievable policework," Gripshover said.

The gun used to kill Perry was used by another person in an unrelated homicide, Gripshover said. Police used a federal database to look up the gun and linked it to Perry's shooting.

That gun was purchased by Michaela Payne, Williams' girlfriend, and she reported it stolen in between the homicides, according to Gripshover.

Payne was charged in 2022 with eight counts of unlawful transactions in weapons for purchasing firearms and giving them to Williams and his father, neither of whom could legally possess guns.

Payne pleaded guilty to five of the charges, and Brown sentenced her in April to three years of community control, often called probation.

After Williams was arrested, Christina Perry's mother, Victoria Perry, spoke at a Jan. 31, 2022, press conference.

"I say to those out here getting so mad over a few seconds of disruption in their daily routines: slow down, calm down," Victoria Perry said. "One second isn’t worth all the lives you will destroy because you were angry."

