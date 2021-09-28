Columbus man arrested on drug charges following death investigation

Sep. 27—COLUMBUS — Saturday, September 25, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a Columbus man on drug related charges after a nearly 13 month investigation into the death of a second Columbus man.

In August 2020, Detective Jason Duncan, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, began the investigation into the death of Jeremy Ronsheim, who was found deceased at the residence of Stephen A. Moore, 29, on Prairie Stream Way, Columbus.

During the course of the investigation, officers located a suspected controlled substance along with items of drug paraphernalia in Moore's residence. Additional evidence indicated Moore attempted to discard evidence in the home prior to first-responders arriving on scene.

Laboratory tests later determined that the controlled substance located in Moore's home was identified as fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office for review.

On September 22, 2021, a warrant was issued for Stephen A. Moore on charges of Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony, Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor.

On Saturday, September 25, Det. Duncan served the arrest warrant on Moore who was already incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail on unrelated charges.

The Indiana State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, and the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.

