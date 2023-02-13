Columbus man charged with impersonating officer

Feb. 13—COLUMBUS — A federal criminal complaint charging a Columbus resident with impersonating a federal agent was unsealed today.

Robert Earhart Jr., 38, of Columbus, had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Stephen Hyles at the U.S. Courthouse in Columbus and was ordered detained by the court. Earhart is charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment to be followed by one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

According to court proceedings and the criminal complaint, Earhart allegedly left a voicemail with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus on Jan. 11, identifying himself as a CIA Agent with the "protective operations division" with top security clearance and requesting a meeting with U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. Earhart is also alleged to have represented himself as a Homeland Security agent.

Earhart has a history of impersonating law enforcement officers, including previously identifying himself as a DEA agent when he attempted to free three inmates from the Muscogee County jail in May 2019. Earhart was taken into custody by local law enforcement at the U.S. Courthouse in Columbus on Feb. 8.

The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Helmick is prosecuting the case.