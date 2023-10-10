A Columbus man was charged with making a bomb threat at MS State, faces 10 years in prison

A 36-year-old Columbus man was arrested last week and charged with making a false report of a bomb at Mississippi State University in August.

The incident occurred Aug. 25. Four buildings on campus were evacuated as first-responders searched for an alleged suspicious device.

MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said Isaac Terrell Pryor was taken into custody without incident Thursday. Pryor could face additional charges, Rogers added.

The arrest came after an investigation by MSU Police, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s Analysis and Information Center, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and Starkville Police Department, MSU officials said in a news release.

Mississippi State University police received an anonymous threat via text message at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 25. Maroon Alert emergency notifications were sent out and Hathorn, Hull, Nunnelee and Sessums halls were evacuated for a few hours. The buildings were inspected and cleared, but no device was found.

Maroon Alert Starkville: A Suspicious Device reported. Evacuate Hathorn, Sessums and Hull Halls. Responders are on scene. — MSU Maroon Alert (@maroonalert) August 25, 2023

“While the university is thankful that there were no injuries or damage from this incident, it caused fear and alarm among our campus community and among the families of our students,” MSU Vice President for Strategic Communications Sid Salter said in an email. “The university incurred financial losses and had to call on law enforcement partners for assistance.”

If convicted, Pryor faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to Mississippi code.

