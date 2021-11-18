Columbus man charged with murder in November shooting death of 17 year old

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Deondre Reynolds.

Emmanuel Truitt, 24, faces charges of murder, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Around 5:06 p.m. Nov. 4, officers responded to a call in the 300 block of 25th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Reynolds suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services arrived and attempted to provide aid, according to the release, but Reynolds died at the scene, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan previously told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The shooting marked Columbus’ 60th homicide of 2021.

Truitt has a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-429 or email Dbaker@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).