Columbus man charged with murdering his 5-month-old child pleads not guilty

A Columbus man pleaded not guilty to a second degree murder charge Wednesday morning in Recorder’s Court.

Alan Joshua Jenkins is charged in connection with the death of his 5-month-old child in October of last year.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Jackson testified that an autopsy concluded the child died from head trauma. Police began to investigate after the child was taken to a hospital on Oct. 12, 2021. The child died four days later.

Jenkins has also been charged with second degree cruelty to children. The case was bound over to Superior Court.