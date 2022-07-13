Columbus man charged in rape of 10-year-old girl who sought abortion in Indiana

A Columbus man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old girl whose story of traveling to Indiana for an abortion led to international attention, according a report from our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

According to court records, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with one count of rape involving a 10-year-old victim, WBNS reported.

Court records state a report was generated on June 22 with the Columbus Division of Police for rape. On July 6, the victim identified Fuentes to authorities as the person who raped her.

Six days later, detectives served Fuentes with a search warrant for a saliva sample, WBNS reported. He was taken to police headquarters for an interview where he confessed to raping the victim, according to documents.

Fuentes appeared in court Wednesday and was given a $2 million bond, according to WBNS. He is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

According to WBNS, a detective testified at Fuentes’ arraignment that the victim underwent a medical abortion on June 30.

The story of the victim traveling to Indiana for the abortion made headlines around the world following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, WBNS reported.

After the court decision, Ohio activated the state’s Heartbeat Law, which bans most abortions around six weeks or when the first fetal heartbeat is detected.

According to WBNS, after the victim’s story appeared in The Indianapolis Star, many questioned its legitimacy including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost,

During an appearance on Fox News, Yost said the story was being used as a political weapon and the victim could have had an abortion in Ohio, WBNS reported.

In response to Yost’s comments, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters said there is no exception for rape or incest under the new law, according to WBNS.

Yost issued the following statement Wednesday:

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child. I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street.

Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”



























