Columbus man charged with Starkville stabbing

Jun. 14—STARKVILLE — An altercation at a Starkville factory sent one man to the hospital and another to the county jail.

Starkville police responded to Weavexx at 401 Highway 12 West where a man was accused of cutting a coworker at the felt manufacturer after 10 p.m. June 13. Charron Calvert , 45, of Columbus, was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail.

The unnamed victim was transported out of the area for further treatment.

