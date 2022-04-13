Columbus man convicted in 1980s armed robberies skips away after paroled for third time

George C. Walker, 66, in the most-recent photo the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has of the parole violator.

Since his imprisonment in the 1980s for his conviction for two armed robberies, George Walker had been granted parole twice — and twice had violated it.

There are those who believe the nature of Walker's crimes are so severe — and his inability to be rehabilitated so irrefutable — that they would prefer to see him remain behind bars for the rest of his lie. So when Walker became eligible for parole once again in 2018, it prompted strong opposition, including objections from some powerful officials.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, now-former Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien and since-retired Columbus police Cmdr. Bob Meader all filed objections some four years ago to his release. The Ohio Parole Board ultimately denied Walker's release from prison.

But three years later, Walker, now 66, was again eligible for parole in 2021. And after a hearing on July 8, the parole board granted Walker his release, freeing him on Sept. 8.

Within three months, however, Walker once again violated his parole. And since Dec. 22 he has been listed as a violator "at-large," according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC) website.

Bret Vinocur, a local volunteer victims' advocate who fights against the release of violent offenders through his nonprofit Block Parole Inc., couldn't contain his outrage.

“Where is he? You lost him again?!” Vinocur said of state DRC officials. “I can’t believe they released him a third time.”

George Walker: Armed robber terrorized Clarmont restaurant in 1986

Before he was first granted parole in 2006, Walker spent three decades behind bars after a Franklin County jury convicted him in 1986 of multiple felonies stemming from violent armed robberies at a Northeast Side gas station and a German Village restaurant. Walker was convicted on counts of felonious assault, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

One of three alleged gunmen involved in the Jan. 21, 1986 robberies, a 30-year-old Walker had first shot at a pregnant woman working at a Sohio station at Woodland and 17th avenues in the first holdup. He and his accomplices also put another attendant in a storage closet.

Walker and his accomplices later stormed into the Clarmont restaurant at 684 S. High St. in German Village, where more shots were fired and 40 patrons were terrorized.

Columbus Sgt. Gary Streeter responded to a silent alarm at the restaurant as the gunmen were fleeing, and Walker shot at him, too. His bullets missed Streeter, striking the officer's cruiser.

Streeter called for backup, and Walker was later arrested after he was found hiding under a porch.

Only one of the other two gunmen was ever identified and convicted — Lance A. King, who was sentenced to up to 171 years in prison in 1995, according to previous coverage in The Dispatch.

Parole violations include drug use, fleeing to Texas

Walker was first released on parole in June 2006. By November 2007, his parole was revoked after his first violation for drug use and his failure to enter and complete a substance abuse program that was a condition of his release, according to Ohio DRC documents reviewed by The Dispatch.

Walker was indicted for felony drug possession in December 2007, court records show.

He was released on parole for the second time in April 2008, again on the condition that he complete a substance abuse program. As part of its rationale, the parole board cited in its written decision the non-violent nature of his first infraction while on parole and the level of familial support they believed Walker had.

But Walker failed to report to his parole officer and took off to Texas, where he was eventually apprehended while he was deemed a parole violator at-large, DRC records show. His parole was again revoked in April 2010.

That history is why Klein, a Democrat, and O'Brien, a Republican, were among those who felt compelled to vehemently oppose Walker's release four years ago.

In a rare move for O'Brien, the former prosecutor attended the 2018 hearing in person, partly on behalf of Sgt. Streeter, who had died that February. And O'Brien told The Dispatch at the time that he couldn't recall that a Columbus city attorney before Klein had ever appeared at a parole hearing.

Cmdr. Meader, who retired in February as a 31-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, also testified at that hearing on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, which represents Columbus police and other area law enforcement officers.

A nine-member panel denied Walker's 2018 parole request.

But last July, the parole board released Walker again under five years of supervision, writing in its decision obtained by The Dispatch that he had been in prison for more than 11 years since his last violation and concluding that his re-entry plan was suitable for release.

Walker has "taken risk-relevant programming to abate his risk to re-offend," the entry read. "Since his last hearing in 2018, the inmate has maintained satisfactory institutional adjustment."

When Walker or any parolee violates conditions of his release and disappears, parole staff works with relevant law enforcement agencies to locate his whereabouts and apprehend him, said DRC spokeswoman JoEllen Smith.

Smith and another Ohio DRC spokesperson did not respond, however, when asked to comment specifically about Walker's release and his subsequent disappearance.

Ohio law requires that prosecutors, judges, victims of violent crimes and, in certain case, other parties be notified of upcoming parole hearings.

Democrat Gary Tyack defeated O'Brien in the November 2020 election and became Franklin County prosecutor in 2021. Janet Grubb, appointed by Tyack as the county's first assistant prosecutor for criminal cases, said the parole board notified Tyack's office about Walker's hearing, but the staff saw little reason to oppose the release.

"Nothing about the notice alerted those reviewing the case to believe that this matter should receive an elevated level of internal review," Grubb said in a written statement to The Dispatch. "The alleged victim was deceased, the offense was remote, and the offense did not result in a conviction for a homicide."

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein

Klein said in a written statement to The Dispatch that the City Attorney's office was not made aware of Walker's July parole hearing. Had he been, Klein said in a statement that his office would have objected to Walker's release, just as it had in 2018.

"He is a clear danger to society and should not have been granted another opportunity for release," Klein said in the statement.

Also unaware of the July hearing was Meader.

“George Walker is a violent predator," Meader said. "He has a lifetime of violent predatory behavior and the community is less safe with him out.”

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus robber violated parole twice. Now he's at-large again