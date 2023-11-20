Columbus man convicted of murdering neighbor over parking spot at North Side duplex

A Columbus man who prosecutors say killed a neighbor last year in an argument over a parking spot at a duplex has been found guilty of murder by a Franklin County jury.

After a five-day trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, the jury returned its verdict Friday against 33-year-old Johnnie Wappner, finding him guilty of murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault.

On Sept. 21, 2022, Wappner killed 32-year-old Marcus Deloney outside a duplex in the Sharon Heights area on the city's North Side.

During a fight over a parking space, Wappner hit Deloney on the head with a firearm before shooting him in the back, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said at the time it was an ongoing dispute between the two over parking.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott will sentence Wappner on Nov. 29. Wappner faces 21 years to life in prison.

