Columbus man, convicted serial rapist, sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

A Columbus man who had multiple previous rape convictions was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after admitting to taking a 7-year-old girl across state lines and sexually assaulting her.

Joseph Gaines, 42, had plead guilty in November to taking a minor across state lines with intention of sexually abusing the victim and committing a new offense against a minor as a registered sex offender.

On Tuesday, Gaines was sentenced to 420 months, or 35 years, in prison.

According to court records, Gaines took the 7-year-old to numerous other states in July and August 2019. Gaines transported the child in the bunk of his tractor-trailer.

Gaines had been on parole from a 2005 conviction in Stark County. Gaines had been convicted of the 1998 sexual assault of a 13-year-old.

Gaines had also been convicted in Florida in 2000. In that case, he had admitted to kidnapping a woman on the beach, placing a knife to her throat and telling her to come with him.

DNA also linked Gaines to at least two other sexual assaults. One occurred around the same time as the 1998 sexual assault and involved a 15-year-old girl. According to court records, Gaines had threatened the girl with a box cutter, forced her into a wooded area and assaulted her.

In 2002, a married couple walking on a beach in Florida were approached by Gaines, according to court records. Gaines had a weapon wrapped in a towel and forced the couple into an abandoned building, sexually assaulting the wife while forcing the husband to watch.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker said the multi-decade sentence is warranted for Gaines, calling him a "true predator."

"Gaines spent much of the past 20 plus years — other than the times he was incarcerated — perpetrating dangerous sexual assaults," Parker said. "This is the type of incorrigible conduct that prison walls are made for."

