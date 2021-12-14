Columbus man crashed into police cars then drove more than 100 mph while fleeing cops, report says

A Columbus man allegedly rammed three police vehicles with his car and drove at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour as he attempted to flee from officers Friday evening.

Cortavious Hitchcock, 30, faces 14 charges stemming from the incident, according to Muscogee County Recorder’s Court records. They are:

one count of aggravated assault, a felony

three counts of interfering with government property, a felony

three counts of hit and run

one count of improper backing

one count of failure to maintain lane

one count of striking a fixed object

one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police

one count of possessing less than one ounce of marijuana

two counts of reckless conduct

According to Hitchcock’s arrest report, officers noticed his 2014 Dodge Charger didn’t have a proper tag light on Dec. 10.

An unmarked police vehicle was stopped in front of Hitchcock. One patrol car was beside him and another behind him. When one officer exited their vehicle, Hitchcock put his car in reverse and struck the patrol car. Hitchcock then drove forward, hitting the other patrol car and the unmarked police vehicle, police said.

Hitchcock then left the scene. He traveled south on Second Avenue at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. Hitchcock then turned left onto 14th Street where he lost control of the car and struck a light pole that fell into the roadway, police said.

Hitchcock was then arrested, and officers found 4.8 grams of marijuana in his possession. Police estimated the value of the drugs at $48.

Hitchcock was booked at the Muscogee County jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 11.

He appeared in Recorder’s Court Monday, and court records show that Hitchcock’s bond was set at just over $73,000. Muscogee County Jail officials told the Ledger-Enquirer that Hitchcock remains in custody.