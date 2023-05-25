Columbus man is custody after allegedly crashing stolen car

A stolen Dodge Charger is shown after it crashed Thursday on U.S. Route 36 east of Robin Road in Clay Township. The car was traveling up to 163 mph, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

CLAY TWP. ‒ A stolen Dodge Charger was going up to 163 miles per hour when it crashed into a utility pole along U.S. Route 36 on Thursday morning, according to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell. The stated speed was indicated by an initial investigation, Campbell said in a prepared statement.

A 28-year-old Columbus man who was driving the car was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Campbell wrote. After treatment, the suspect was taken to the county jail pending the formal filing of charges. Charges of felony auto theft and fleeing and eluding are expected, along with other charges relating to driving and trespassing.

The crash occurred east of Robin Road in Clay Township after a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The incident started when the Tuscarawas County 911 center received a call at 8:15 a.m. from Insurance Auto Auctions, located at 2932 Ohio 259 SE in Goshen Township. The business is near the sheriff's office, located at 2295 Reiser Ave. SE, in New Philadelphia.

The caller said that as they opened the auction storage yard, two vehicles sped from the lot. One was a white 2020 Dodge Charger, and the other, a dark gray 2016 Chevrolet Camaro. Law enforcement agencies were immediately told to be on the lookout for the stolen cars.

The cars were spotted in the Uhrichsville area and a pursuit ensued, according to Campbell. All surrounding law enforcement was notified.

Although the Charger crashed, the Camaro continued westbound. It was next spotted in Newcomerstown, then in Coshocton County, where it was lost, Campbell said. The Camaro was later found undamaged and unoccupied near the Coshocton Walmart in Coshocton County.

Law enforcement officers from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, Gnadenhutten, Dennison, Uhrichsville, Newcomerstown, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit. Dover and New Philadelphia police assisted with police dogs at the crash scene after the sheriff's office was told a second suspect had fled from the crash.

"We now do not believe a second suspect fled on foot from that area," Campbell said.

Campell said the initial investigation showed the Charger has a Scat Pack, a trim package that includes a more powerful engine. He said the Charger is a total loss.

Sheriff's Detective Capt. Adam Fisher is leading the investigation along with Detective Sgt. Ed Jones, Detective Cole Morris and crime scene technician Sgt. Ryan Hamilton. The vehicles were impounded to be processed for physical evidence.

