Columbus man dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-185

One Columbus man is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles early Friday on Interstate 185, according to Columbus police.

Jack Crabtree, 33, died at 3:17 a.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Columbus police say Crabtree was struck after exiting a vehicle he was in. It happened near the airport thruway exit on I-185.

A Columbus Police Department squad car was struck while blocking traffic after the traffic fatality, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.