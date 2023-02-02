Columbus man dead, daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter

A 66-year-old man is dead following a cardiac arrest and now his daughter is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, according to Columbus Police.

Police say Jerry Faulkner went into cardiac arrest and died Wednesday night. Officers were told by paramedics that Faulkner sustained injuries to his face and neck, according to officials.

Officers then responded to the 2000 block of Wellborn Drive where Faulkner was picked up by paramedics and spoke to witnesses, according to a release.

Police arrested the victim’s daughter, 37-year-old Marisa Faulkner, on Involuntary Manslaughter and Battery charges, according to officials.

She is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.