Columbus man dead after police say another man handled gun in 'unsafe manner'

Crime scene tape in the foreground with a blurred police car in the background at a crime scene.

A 23-year-old man died early Tuesday morning in his apartment after Columbus police say someone else there mishandled a firearm and it went off.

Police received a call around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting at an apartment on the 5300 block of Shiloh Drive on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, 23-year-old Mohammed Al Tameemi, who lived at the apartment, was there with several other people. One of the people was "handling a firearm in an unsafe manner" when the firearm was unintentionally discharged, police said.

The bullet struck Al Tameemi, fatally wounding him, police said. The man who fired the weapon took responsibility, police said, and another witness corroborated the statement provided.

Police are not identifying the man as they are not filing charges against him at this time. The case will be forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review and potential charges in the future.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 23-year-old man killed after 'unintentional discharge' of weapon