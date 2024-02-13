Columbus man dies 17 years after being shot, leading to charges against alleged shooter

A 50-year-old Near East Side man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a 2006 shooting that injured a man who died 17 years later from his injuries.

DeShawne R. Stewart was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 6, according to Franklin County Common Pleas court records. He is charged with two counts of murder in the July 8, 2006 shooting of Wendell C. Davis, when Stewart was 33 years old.

Davis, who was 34 at the time of the shooting, was wounded. He died from his injuries in May 2023 at the age of 51, according to the Franklin County Coroner's office.

An autopsy found Davis' death was directly linked to the gunshot injuries he had suffered in 2006, the coroner said. The shooting left Davis paralyzed, according to the autopsy report. A bullet from the 2006 shooting was found in Davis' spine, where it had been lodged for 17 years, according to the autopsy.

His death was ruled a homicide.

A warrant has been filed for Stewart's arrest but he is not in police custody, according to court records. If convicted, Davis faces a potential sentence of life in prison without the option of parole for at least 18 years.

