Columbus man dies day after shooting at apartment complex in the Eastland area

A Columbus man who was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the Eastland area died nearly 38 hours later on Monday afternoon, city homicide detectives report.

DeAngelo Williams Jr., 23, died Monday at 2:41 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a Columbus police Homicide Unit news release. Detectives had said following the shooting that Williams, who lived on Columbus' West Side, was not expected to survive his injuries.

Columbus police dispatch reports that officers were dispatched juat after 12:45 a.m. Sunday on a report of property damage from vehicles involved in a crash at The Flats at Kimberly apartments off the 2400 block of Kimberly Parkway East. Moments later, 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting at the same location.

Responding officers found Williams unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into parked vehicles. He was taken by medics to an unidentified local hospital, where he died Monday.

Detectives said they were not sure what led to the shooting, and did not publicly identify any suspect(s). An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked by Columbus police homicide detectives at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

