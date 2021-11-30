Columbus man dies Monday of injuries after being shot Sunday in South Linden

Columbus Division of Police vehicle logo.

A Columbus man shot over the weekend died from his injuries Monday afternoon, adding to the city's record total of homicides this year.

Columbus police officers responding to a reported shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday found Robert Newbern, 30, of the West Side, with a gunshot wound to the head in the front yard of a residence on the 1500 Block of East 25th Street in South Linden.

Newbern was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:12 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Judith A. Tatum, 20, who lives at the address where Newbern was found in the front yard, has been arrested and is now facing a murder charge in the incident, court records show. She was being held in the Franklin County jail's Jackson Pike facility.

The case has been transferred from the Division of Police’s Felonious Assault Unit to its Homicide Unit, and the investigation continues.

Newbern's death is the 180th homicide in the city this year, a record total that continues to climb with about five weeks remaining in the year. Four of the homicides occurred just last week after a two-week lull had given city homicide detectives a chance a short break they could use to spend more time trying to solve pending cases. The Homicide Unit generally has had a solve rate at or below 50% this year.

