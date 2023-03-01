Columbus man who exchanged gunfire with Franklin Township police pleads guilty

A Columbus man who exchanged gunfire with Franklin Township police in 2021, triggering a manhunt and evacuations to nearby residences, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua R. Pennington, 33, of the South Side, pleaded guilty to felonious assault with a firearm specification, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and possessing a weapon under disability (having a gun as a convicted felon).

Franklin County prosecutors dropped another felonious assault charge related to the domestic violence.

Pennington is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.

