Columbus man faces up to life in prison for beating girlfriend, leaving her on road to die

Antoine Phillips, 34, seen here on Aug. 18, 2023, waiting in Franklin County Common Pleas Court before a jury found him guilty of murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 35-year-old Jamie Fulton on May 18, 2021. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole after 15 years.

A Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his girlfriend in 2021 and leaving her lying at night on Westerville Road in Blendon Township, where she was run over by multiple vehicles.

Antoine P. Phillips, 34, had walked away by the time the first driver struck 35-year-old Jamie Fulton in the darkness on May 18, 2021, along the 4300 block of Westerville Road in Blendon Township, according to testimony and evidence introduced at his trial last month.

But a jury in Franklin County Common Pleas Court convicted Phillips on Aug. 18 of murder and kidnapping. The jury found Phillips not guilty of a domestic violence charge in the beating. There was some dispute during the trial over whether the couple lived together.

On Tuesday, Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook sentenced Phillips to life in prison with the chance for parole consideration after 15 years.

Surveillance video from a nearby business introduced at trial — which is black and white and from a distance — shows Phillips beat Fulton. County prosecutors argued at trial that the video showed Phillips beat Fulton until she was unconscious and dragged her body into the roadway.

Phillips walked away, and Fulton did not moved as cars passed in the lane next to her before she was struck by the first of multiple vehicles about 45 seconds later, according to prosecutors. Police responding to 911 calls found Fulton lying in the roadway and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Phillips was arrested the next day.

