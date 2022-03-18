Columbus man facing drug charges

Mar. 17—BASHAN — Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports deputies with his office worked a drug interdiction operation on Tuesday in conjunction with the Major Crimes Task Force. According to a news release sent on behalf of the Meigs County Sheriff's Office and the task force, a Columbus man is also facing drug charges.

During the operation, task force agents reportedly observed a red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling on Bashan Road. Task force agents had previously received information regarding the Jeep Grand Cherokee and were aware that the male driver of the vehicle was alleged to be "trafficking in large quantities of drugs in Meigs County," further stated the release.

Task force agents knew the identity of the driver of the vehicle and that he reportedly had a suspended driver's license. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle while it was travelling along Bashan Road toward Racine. Deputies were alerted to the odor of suspected marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A small marijuana grinder was allegedly located in the vehicle in addition to a plastic bag containing oxycodone pills, stated the news release. Deputies arrested the sole occupant of the vehicle who was identified as Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus.

As task force agents and deputies continued to search the vehicle they still noticed "a strong odor of marijuana coming from the center console," stated the news release. The center console of the vehicle was removed and agents reportedly "located approximately three ounces of crystal methamphetamine along with an additional amount of marijuana being less than 200 grams," according to the news release.

Wellman has reportedly been charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree, and possession of methamphetamine, also a felony of the second degree.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff's Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor's Office's, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.