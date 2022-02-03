Columbus man fatally shot during altercation inside car at North Side motel

A Columbus man was killed early Thursday morning after an altercation outside a North Side motel.

Columbus police said 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy, of North Linden, was found shot around 12:30 a.m. inside a vehicle outside a motel on the 1000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

Homicide detectives said preliminary investigation showed Reddy had arranged to meet a man at the motel, who got into Reddy's vehicle. A "short altercation" occurred, detectives said, and the suspect shot Reddy.

The man then fled on foot with a woman who was waiting nearby, according to police.

Reddy was rushed to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries at 12:56 a.m. Thursday. His death is the 10th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Police have not publicly released any suspect description, motivation for the shooting, or other information.

Anyone with information about this or any Columbus homicide is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

