Columbus man found kidnapping, rape and robbery in 2019 attack on woman near Ohio State

A Columbus man has been convicted of rape, robbery and kidnapping for a 2019 attack on a woman near the Ohio State University campus

Darrell Rodgers, 24, was found guilty Thursday of all eight counts against him by a Franklin County jury after a three-day trial. He was convicted of five counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and two counts of robbery, second- and third-degree felonies, respectively, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

According to court records, Rodgers attacked a woman on Aug. 17, 2019, on West 9th Street, south of the Ohio State University campus. He put a handgun — later identified as a BB gun — to her face, demanded her property and raped her.

The woman, who was 24 at the time, called 911 after the assault, and Rodgers was arrested by Columbus police near the crime scene after a brief foot chase.

“This was a horrific crime, but the courageous testimony from the survivor helped us achieve a just verdict,” Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the county Prosecutor's Office Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said in a prepared release. "We are all inspired by this woman, who showed so much bravery in the courtroom.”

Common Pleas Judge Andria Noble, who heard the case, will sentence Rodgers on Sept. 27. Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Thomas Vaccaro plans to request the maximum sentence of 74 years in prison for Rodgers based on the severity of the crime.

