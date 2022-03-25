Columbus man freed from prison after two witnesses admit to framing him for 1995 shooting

Marvell Dixon, 45, is shown in a family photo taken after his release from prison after 25 years.

Marvell Dixon was 21 years old when he was found guilty of murder by a jury and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for more than 30 years.

But now, after two eyewitnesses admitted to framing Dixon by lying in their testimony at his trial, a Franklin County Common Pleas judge ordered him to be released. The Franklin County Prosecutor's office will not retry the case, making Dixon, now 45, a free man.

Kort Gatterdam, Dixon's attorney, said Dixon cried when he found out he would be a free man after more than 25 years behind bars.

"When I called him a couple of days ago and said you’re going home, there was just silence," Gatterdam said. "He's been on pins and needles for so long."

Attorney Kort Gatterdam, who represented Marvell Dixon on his appeals.

Dixon wants to settle back into normal life and plans to reconnect with his four children, one of whom was born after he was sent to prison, Gatterdam said. He also plans to meet with other relatives.

On Friday, Dixon was not yet ready to talk about the process that led to his release and was still processing the fact that he was free, Gatterdam said.

Dixon had been convicted of aggravated murder and felonious assault in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for a July 9, 1995 shooting in which 17-year-old Douglas Harvey, of Detroit, was killed and another man, Ervin Nixon, was injured.

The case was unsolved for more than a year before Nixon came forward and told police Dixon was the shooter. A second witness, Joe Robinson, corroborated Nixon's testimony.

According to court records and The Dispatch's archives, Harvey was shot while riding in a car on the Near East Side. The car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Ohio and East Livingston Avenues. Harvey died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center the next day.

At three different trials in 1996 and 1997, Nixon and Robinson testified that Dixon pulled the trigger and killed Harvey. The first trial ended with a mistrial, and the second with a hung jury that had 10 of the 12 jurors favoring a conviction.

The third trial, in 1997, ended with Dixon being convicted and a sentence that meant Dixon would spend 31 years in prison before he could ask for parole.

After appeals didn't go anywhere, Dixon — who had maintained his innocence — was out of options until 2016. It was then that Nixon recanted his testimony, prompting a hearing in December 2017 to determine if Dixon would get a new trial. At the hearing, Nixon admitted to lying about Dixon's involvement in the shooting and framing him for murder, court records state.

Nixon said he decided to say Dixon had committed the shooting after the two men got into an argument in a corrections facility they were both in during 1996 and because of a gang rivalry — Dixon was a member of the Bloods and Nixon was a leader in the local Crips gang at the time.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jenifer French said in a motion denying Dixon's motion for a new trial in 2018 that while Nixon's testimony was credible, the likelihood of a guilty verdict remained with multiple other witnesses putting Dixon near the scene or identifying him as the shooter.

Nixon was charged with perjury and sentenced to nine months in prison in 2019.

"I made a mistake as a kid pointing him out, saying that he did something that he didn't do," Nixon said, according to a transcript of the hearing. "I thought I was doing the right thing for a cause that wasn't true."

The remaining option for Dixon to be granted a new trial was for the second witness who identified Dixon, Joe Robinson, to support Nixon's assertion that Dixon was framed.

After being released from prison on unrelated charges, Robinson also admitted to lying about Dixon being the shooter while on the witness stand. With a sworn affidavit from Robinson in hand, Dixon's lawyers filed a motion for a new trial in May 2021.

"Mr. Dixon could not predict when or if Joe Robinson would recant," the motion said. "He has been stuck in prison waiting for years for Nixon and Robinson to do the right thing."

On Wednesday, Robinson pled guilty to perjury and was sentenced to time served. Following the plea, Gatterdam asked Common Pleas Court Judge Karen Phipps, who was presiding over the plea hearing, to grant Dixon's release from prison.

"Their case was the two witnesses who have both recanted under oath," Gatterdam said. "The state has no case to pursue."

Phipps granted the motion and after the proper paperwork had been filed and processed, Dixon was released, officially becoming a free man around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Gatterdam said he knows there will be some people who believe Dixon, who had previously pled guilty and served a seven-year prison sentence for a Aug. 21, 1996 shooting in which 18-year-old Maurice Arnold was killed, should not have been released.

"He admitted to what he did way back in the day and did his sentence. It doesn’t mean he should be framed for something he didn’t do," Gatterdam said. "Unfortunately, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time in terms of meeting the person who framed him."

Gatterdam credited the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for listening to the witnesses when they recanted and doing their due diligence to make sure justice was served for Dixon.

"The state has concluded that the interests of justice required dismissing this case," Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office said in a statement. Tyack was a 10th District (Franklin County) Court of Appeals judge on two of Dixon's appeals, rejecting both.

"It's terrible that Marvell served all this time for something he didn’t do, but it's nice to be able to approach and have prosecutors listen and do their due diligence and work collectively to get the right result, even if it happened this many years later," Gatterdam said. "They had no idea that these two witnesses had sought to frame Marvell over a gang issue."

Dixon is entitled by law to monetary compensation for wrongful imprisonment. Gatterdam said Dixon is focused for now on reconnecting with his family and adjusting to life as a free man and will decide on whether to seek the compensation later.

