Columbus man gets 45 years in prison for raping, robbing woman near Ohio State's campus

A Franklin County judge said that Darrell Rodgers has shown no remorse for raping and robbing a woman near Ohio State University's campus in 2019 while threatening her with a BB gun as if it were a real handgun.

Common Pleas Judge Andria Noble sentenced 24-year-old Rodgers on Wednesday to an indefinite prison term of 45 years to 48 1/2 years.

Rodgers has been in jail for more than four years, which will count toward the prison time he must serve. When he is released, Rodgers will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Thomas Vaccaro asked Noble Wednesday to sentence Rodgers to the maximum sentence of 74 years in prison.

"He's still maintaining that this woman approached him because he was cute and offered to have sex with him," Vaccaro said in court.

Rodgers was convicted by a jury earlier this month of multiple counts of rape and robbery and one count of kidnapping. The woman he assaulted testified at Rodgers' trial.

The victim was 24 years old when Rodgers approached her on Aug. 17, 2019, on West 9th Avenue near North High Street, south of Ohio State University's campus. According to the woman, Rodgers put the gun in her face, demanded she hand over her belongings and for her to perform sexual acts with him.

After the assault, the woman called 911 around 5 a.m. Rodgers was arrested by Columbus police near the crime scene after a brief foot chase.

At Wednesday's sentencing hearing, the woman said through tears that she still can't walk down the street without frequently checking behind her and that she struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"All I can do is make sure he never hurts anyone else like he did me," she said. "I hope he finds help."

Rodgers apologized to the woman during the sentencing hearing for what happened to her, but said he was not the perpetrator.

"It's not me, judge," Rodgers said.

As Noble delivered her sentence in court, Rodgers' family cried out from the front row of the courtroom gallery.

Rodgers intends to appeal his case.

