Columbus man gets probation in Pataskala area police chase

Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
·1 min read

A Columbus man was sentenced to probation last week after he admitted to a charge stemming from a Pataskala area police chase.

Myles J.C. Barnett, 29, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 10. The charge was amended from a failure to comply with order or signal of police officer charge that was initially filed.

According to Licking County court records, a Pataskala police officer was sitting in a marked cruiser at the intersection of South Summit Ridge Drive and Broad Street in Pataskala in January when he saw a silver Toyota Camry go left of center at a high rate of speed. The officer said he activated his overhead lights and began to pursue the vehicle, which he reported continued to accelerate at speeds of about 100 mph.

More: Columbus man faces felony in Licking County after alleged 100mph police chase

"The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued to accelerate and turned south on Summit Road," the complaint stated. "The vehicle went left of center again passing a slower moving vehicle continuing to elude the officer."

The officer said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign after turning into a residential neighborhood and continued driving at a speed higher than the posted limit. The officer said the driver was identified as Barnett after being stopped on Meadow Way and Arbor Lane, about 2.3 miles later.

Judge Thomas Marcelain imposed a two-year term of community control for Barnett and granted him two days of jail time credit. He also imposed a $500 fine.

