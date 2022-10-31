Columbus man guilty of aggravated murder, attempted murder in Far East Side pub shooting

Donerick's Pub House in a shopping plaza in the 6900 block of East Broad Street was the site of a fatal shooting in October 2020. Shawn M. Mapp Jr. was convicted of fatally shooting one person and wounding another on the back patio.

A Franklin County jury has convicted a Columbus man of aggravated murder, attempted murder and other charges for a 2020 shooting at a Far East Side pub.

The jury returned its verdict Friday in the trial of Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, who faces up to life in prison. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen L. McIntosh is scheduled to sentence Mapp on Nov. 28.

Witnesses told police at the time that “Shizz” — later identified as Mapp — calmly walked through Donerick’s Pub House, located at a 6935 East Broad St. in a strip shopping plaza on the evening of Oct. 19, 2020 and onto the back porch patio. Moments later, people inside the bar heard multiple gunshots. Mapp then calmly walked back through the pub and out the front door, witnesses told authorities.

On the back porch, Adrian Hardy, 25, of the South Side was dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Chenique Barton, then-28, of the Near East Side, was critically wounded after Mapp shot her in the torso.

Barton was rushed by medics to nearby Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery and survived.

Mapp and Hardy knew each other and were in some kind of dispute, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office.

Mark Collins, an attorney who represented Mapp, declined comment Monday.

Columbus police arrested Mapp more than a month after the shooting on Nov. 30, 2022. Mapp's address was listed in Franklin County Municipal Court records as Kenwick Road on the East Side near the eastern edge of Bexley, but police said he does not have a permanent address.

