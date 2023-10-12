Columbus man indicted for bringing in exotic birds to U.S., Justice Department says

A Columbus man and an alleged accomplice from Oklahoma have been indicted on multiple charges for illegally bringing in hundreds of taxidermy bird mounts and thousands of eggs into the U.S. between January 2016 and December 2020, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said John Waldrop, 74, of Catuala and Columbus, Ga. and Toney Jones, 53, of Eufaula, Alabama, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to smuggle goods into the United States, smuggling goods into the United States, violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and money laundering conspiracy.

Waldrop and Jones used websites such as eBay and Etsy to buy taxidermy birds and eggs from around the world including places such as Germany, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, and many other other countries, authorities stated.

The defendants collected many species of protected birds including canary, duck, eagle, falcon, hawk, heron, owl, parrot, vulture, woodpecker and others, according to the indictment.

The Justice Department estimated the value at $1.2 million for wildlife purchased, transported, imported and possessed by the defendants.

Waldrop and Jones allegedly made requests to wildlife dealers for particular bird species including some that were protected under CITES and the MBTA, according to the release.

“U.S. law and regulations require that importers declare wildlife to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Customs authorities,” the justice department said in a statement. “Permits are also required for wildlife protected by the ESA, Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).”

“It is in our national and global interest to enforce federal laws and treaties that protect endangered birds from the harm of alleged profiteers like the defendants, and the Eastern District of New York will do so,” said Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York in a statement.

The Justice Department said Waldrop and Jones face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.