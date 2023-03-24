Columbus man who killed ex-girlfriend near her children makes plea deal

A Columbus man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend near her five young children, after putting the gun to the oldest child’s head, has made a plea deal with prosecutors.

Dexter Potts shot Tanuska Jackson in the head in her Eagles Trace apartment on Torch Hill Road, where Jackson’s children, ages 4, 8, 10, 12 and 13 were home, investigators said. He fired the fatal shot after threatening to shoot the 13-year-old daughter for interrupting the couple’s argument, police said.

Potts’ attorney Mark Shellnutt made a deal with prosecutors for his client to plead guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Dexter Potts

Superior Court Judge John Martin sentenced him to 30 years in prison with 25 to serve and the rest on probation.

Killer called police

After the shooting shortly after midnight on March 5, 2021, Potts called 911 and told a dispatcher he’d killed his wife, officers said. Then he left the gun in the bedroom where Jackson’s body lay, and met police outside, Sgt. Thomas Hill testified at Potts’ preliminary hearing.

The fatal shooting ended what Hill described as a troubled relationship, noting Jackson’s 13-year-old daughter told police the couple fought constantly.

“She said that her mother and Mr. Potts routinely argued..... She made a mention that one reason she looks forward to going to school is that it gives her a break from the arguments at the house,” Hill testified.

On the night of the shooting, the teen was in an adjoining bedroom when she heard the couple fighting, and walked into the master bedroom to find Potts atop her mother on the bed, as Jackson pushed both his hands away, the girl told police.

When Potts saw the teen, he released Jackson, grabbed the girl by the throat, held her against the wall and put the gun to her head, Hill said: “At that time, she said he told her to get out of the room. She said her mother called out to him, ‘Leave her alone!’”

The teen ran back to her bedroom, and heard a gunshot about 30 seconds later, the detective said.

Story continues

Jackson, 31, was pronounced dead in the bed at 1:30 a.m.

‘I killed my wife’

“I killed my wife,” Hill said Potts told him during an interview at police headquarters, but the suspect claimed the shooting was an accident.

Potts, then 25, was not married to Jackson, and they had no children together.

Explaining what started the dispute, Potts told investigators he’d visited a friend on Southside Court earlier that day, expecting Jackson to pick him up. But his phone battery died and he couldn’t reach her, so he walked home, Hill testified.

Hill said Potts maintained the shooting was accidental: “He just repeatedly said, ‘Yes, I killed her, but it was accident and I did not intend for the gun to go off.’”

Witnesses reported hearing Potts threaten to kill Jackson before, authorities said.

Area victims of domestic or family violence can get help by calling the Hope Harbour shelter crisis line at 800-334-2836 or 706-324-3850.