Columbus man killed by security guard during altercation inside Kroger store on West Side

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening at a Kroger store on the city's West Side. Columbus police said the shooting occurred after a fight involving a store security guard.

Columbus police homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting Sunday of a 26-year-old man by a security guard at a Kroger grocery store on the West Side.

Paris Royal, 26, of the city's Northeast Side, died after being shot at the Kroger store at 3600 Soldano Blvd., located off Wilson Road in the Consumer Square West shopping center.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, when Columbus police said as a security guard at the store and a woman were in an "altercation" just inside the Kroger store. During that altercation, Royal went into the store and began fighting with the security guard, police said. Shots were fired and Royal was struck.

Royal was taken in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries at 7:17 p.m. Sunday.

Police said no charges have been filed in the shooting and the investigation will be forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review. Per Columbus police division policy, the security guard has not been identified.

A witness who was inside the store at the time told The Dispatch they heard the gunshots, but did not see the shooting itself. Customers were able to leave the store out of a back entrance.

